DANVILLE — Jerry Lawrence Preston, 74, of Danville died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at home.
Born on July 16, 1947, Jerry served for three years in the U.S. Air Force as paymaster during the Vietnam conflict and was honorably discharged July 1967.
He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Carol Burger-Preston; a daughter, Amy Preston Johnson and husband Eric; a son, Marion David Preston and wife Kara; a sister, Sandra Pachet; and six grandchildren.
Services will be held at noon Friday, Oct. 1, at Danville National Cemetery, 1900 E. Main St., Danville.
Donations can be made to Hillery Assembly of God Church, Danville.
Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.