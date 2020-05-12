COVINGTON, Ind. — Jerry L. Richards, 76, of Covington, Ind., formerly of Danville, passed away Friday (May 8, 2020).
Per his wishes, he will be cremated. The family will hold a celebration of life in his honor at a later date.
Jerry was born June 17, 1943, in Danville, to Glen and Gladys Richards. Jerry was a heavy equipment operator at O’Neal Brothers Construction for over 30 years. He belonged to the Local Union 841, retiring in 2005.
Jerry enjoyed wintering in Texas, playing cards with friends and spending time with his family, nieces, nephews, grandkids and great-grandkids.
Jerry married Nancy King on Oct. 26, 1963, enjoying 56 years of marriage. Survivors include his wife, Nancy; son, Jeff (Michelle) Richards; grandchildren, Calvin Richards, Vivian (Seth) Cunningham, Amber (Tyler) Penry and Macy Richards; great-grandchildren, Stella Ward, Gracie Ward and Stetson Cunningham; and a special cousin, Arthur Hamm.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; son, Rodney Richards; brothers, Bill Richards and Larry Richards; and sisters, Shirley Russell and Janice Romack.
Messages and memories may be left on our website (www.KrugerCoanPape.com) or on the Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home Facebook page.