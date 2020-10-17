DANVILLE — Jerry L. Snider, 74, of Danville passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. He was born in Danville on April 21, 1946, the son of Bill and Lois Snider. On July 15, 1964, he married the love of his life, Susan A. Wheeler. She precedes him in death.
Jerry is survived by sons, Jerry E. Snider of Tilton, Mark Allen Snider of Columbus, Ga.; daughter, Beth Snider Casey of Knoxville, Tenn.; sister, Kathie Case; grandchildren, Trevor Snider, Gregory Snider, Thomas Snider, Robert Casey, Andrew Casey; great-grandchildren, Jasper Snider, Madison Snider, Adeline Casey and Oliver Casey.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and step-sister, Jovonne Sungail.
Jerry graduated from Oakwood High School before working and retiring from General Motors. He was a Volunteer Fireman for the Kickapoo and Lynch Fire Department. He also assisted the stage crew in building sets for Show Choir. Jerry enjoyed horses, rodeos and hot air balloons and loved spending time with his grandkids and family.
A Celebration of Jerry’s life will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, with Pastor Joe Humrichous officiating. Burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorial donation may be made in Jerry’s name to the Balloon Association of Greater Illinois College Scholarships.
Please join Jerry’s family in sharing memories and photos on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.