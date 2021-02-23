MAHOMET — Jeryl N. Ploeger, 77, of Mahomet went to meet her lord on Saturday, Feb. 20. A private funeral will be held Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Weber Street Church. A celebration of life will be held on May 22 at the Ploeger home.
Jeryl was born on Oct. 25, 1943, in Skellytown, Texas, to James (Pete) Welborn and Ellouise Simmons Welborn.
Jeryl moved to Tuscola in 1958 when she was in the eighth grade. She was actively involved in choir, swimming, band, cheerleading and many clubs in high school. She has an incredible singing voice and loved to dance. As a teenager she was the lead singer for the Johnny Cranford Orchestra.
Jeryl was awarded Co-Miss Tuscola the first year of the contest.
She attended Eastern Illinois University and studied music. She had a love for music her entire life and she brought so much joy to everyone.
Jeryl was a Private Secretary for Doug Mills, President of Busey Bank; Dave Downey with Mass Mutual; and Meyer Capel Attorneys. In 1976 she joined Ploeger and Hamm, Inc., as secretary for Happy Leman and Richard Ruthenberg. Later she became the office manager of Ploeger & Associates. She maintained the position for nearly 40 years until dementia forced her into early retirement.
Jeryl was a member of Weber Street Church as her children were growing up and later joined C-U Church.
Jeryl married Jim Ploeger on May 20, 1978. Jim and Jeryl loved to travel and attended many conferences throughout the world. They were avid Illini fans and held season tickets for basketball and football for approximately 60 years. Shortly after their wedding they tested the blended family concept by loading Jeri 16, Leanne 12, Doug 9 and twins Delores and Denise 8 into an RV and headed to Montreal, Canada, for a convention. That is building strength by fire!
Jeryl was preceeded in death by her parents; two sisters, Katherine Montoya and Charlotte Kleiss; brother, Richard Welborn; brothers-in-law Frank Hausmann and Raymond Fehrle; and sister-in-law Jane Julius.
Jeryl is survived by her husband Jim Ploeger and they were married just short of 43 years. She is also survived by brother Mike Welborn (Cassandra) of Orlando, Fla., sister Silvia Mize (Mark) of Indianapolis; brothers-in-laws Bill Kleiss of Tuscola, Roger Julius of Freeport, and Gerry Ploeger (Eryls) of Loudon, Tenn.; sisters-in-law Katherine Welborn and Sally Fehrle of Belvidere. She is also survived by her son Douglas Dubson of Urbana and her daughters Delores Dubson and Denise Dubson, both of Urbana, Jeri Ploeger Bland (Rex) of Casey and Leanne Ploeger Collins (David) of Lakeville, Minn.
Grandchildren are Zane Duson of Champaign, Alisha Bland Wright (Nick) of Big Horn, Wyo., Tyler Bland of Mattoon, Seth Bland of Charleston, Matthew Collins of Ankeny, Iowa, and Andrew Collins of Lakeville, Minn.
Great-grandchildren are Henry, Charles and Samuel Wright of Big Horn, Wyo. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She has been blessed with many excellent caregivers. Special thanks to Opral Henry, who gave her loving care for over two years. Carle Hospice also made the last eight months of her life extremely comfortable. Jeryl regularly blessed them with her singing.
Please express yourself by benefiting Carle Hospice, your House of Worship and help the world to enjoy more music.
Love God and Love People!
Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is assisting with arrangements (www.morganmemorialhome.com).