CHAMPAIGN — Jesse Ray Auteberry, 33, of Champaign passed away peacefully at 10:16 p.m. Tuesday (June 16, 2020) at home.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove. Visitation will be held two hours prior.
Jesse was born Aug. 30, 1986, to David and Robin (Melvin) Auteberry.
He leaves behind his parents; one brother, Joshua; and two sister, Casey Auteberry and Angela Bachman. Also surviving are his girlfriend Haley Costelic; one son, Braylon; and his grandmother, Shirley Melvin.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Austyn; and his grandparents, Basel and Alice Auteberry and Robert Melvin.
Jesse always had a smile on his face. He touched so many hearts, and because of that he was an inspiration and loved by many people. He fought ALS to the end and never complained. Jesse will be missed greatly by his family and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to the family.