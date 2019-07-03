DANVILLE — Jessie Ruth Bennett, 86, of Danville went to be with her Lord and her husband on Sunday (June 30, 2019), surrounded by her family.
Jessie was born Jan. 3, 1933, in Danville, the eighth of 11 children born to Alfred Ora (AO) and Carrie Josephine (Claypool) Ingalsbe. She grew up with a strong sense of family and hard work. Jessie attended one-room schoolhouses in Blount Township and graduated from Henning High School. She was the only girl in her grade school class. It was in this one-room schoolhouse that she met her lifelong love, Bob (Robert) Bennett. She married Bob on Feb. 10, 1952, at Old Union Church of Christ, Danville. He preceded her to heaven on March 8, 2016.
Seven children were born of this marriage: daughters, Jan (Jerry) Crouser of San Angelo, Texas, and Colleen (Derald) Phillips of Danville; sons, Shawn (Jona) Bennett, Loren (April) Bennett, Josh (Trena) Bennett and Eric Bennett, all of Westville, and Scott Bennett of Fort Wayne, Ind.; along with over 60 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was proud of and dearly loved her family. She was also proceeded in death by her parents, three brothers, five sisters and one grandson, Jesse Bennett.
Jessie is also survived by her sisters, Ella Bales, Elsie (Jim) San Pierre and Jeanette (Homer) Garrison
Bob was a career Navy submariner. Bob was often gone for months at a time, and Jessie would manage the family, often working various part-time jobs, at each of Bob’s duty stations. Upon his Navy retirement, they returned permanently to raise their family in the Danville area.
Jessie retired from Bohn Aluminum (Heatcraft) in 1995. Jessie and Bob traveled extensively following retirement. She was an avid reader and a huge fan of all things bull-riding. They attended many professional bull-riding (PBR) events. There was never a question what Jessie would be doing when the PBR was on television. Jessie also enjoyed collecting eye-wash cups and guardian angel figurines.
A celebration of life for Jessie will be at Grape Creek Baptist Church on Saturday, July 6, at 9 a.m. with Pastor Dave Leary officiating. Burial will follow the service in Johnson Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, July 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church. The family has entrusted Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Jessie’s life.
