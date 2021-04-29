RANTOUL — Jesse Gradney, 31, of Rantoul passed away Tuesday evening (April 27, 2021) in Rantoul.
He was born June 14, 1989, in Urbana, a son of Jeffrey Gradney Jr. and Kimberly Campbell.
He is survived by his father in Tulsa, Okla., and mother, Kim, of Rantoul; a brother (and best friend), Joey Gradney of Rantoul; his daughter, Isis Elise Gradney of Champaign; and a grandmother, Linda Campbell of Rantoul.
Also surviving are a nephew, Javen Gradney of Rantoul; and an uncle, Raymond (Debra) Campbell of Ravenna, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather and aunt, Cindy Campbell Brown.
Jesse attended Rantoul Township High School. He was an artist, three-sport athlete at RTHS and, according to his daughter, the best daddy in all the world!
There will be a funeral service at 10 Saturday morning at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. The Rev. Robert Freeman will officiate. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Rantoul. Visitation will be Friday evening from 5 to 7 at Lux Memorial Chapel.