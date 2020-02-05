ODESSA, Texas — Jesse Matthew Coartney, 37, of Odessa, formerly of Champaign, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in his home.
His celebration of life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Mattoon Moose Lodge.
Matt was born June 11, 1982, at Shelbyville, a son of Robert Coartney and Jacqueline (Colbert) Oruwari.
He is survived by his son, Ethan Alexander Shaw of Champaign; three brothers, Bob (Resa) Coartney of New Albany, Ind., Tony (Michelle) Coartney of Mattoon and Donald Colbert of Decatur; three sisters, Shawn (Mark) Livingston and Marissa Alexander of Toledo, Ill., and Kristen Coartney of Greenup; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Matt was an operator at RES. When he was younger, he played for the Milwaukee Bonecrushers. He earned the nickname “Animal” while playing football, and the name stuck for life. He was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan, Tony Romo being his favorite player.
He loved collecting and painting model trains, reading, video gaming, watching movies, playing with his dogs and spending time with his son.