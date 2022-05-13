CHAMPAIGN — Jesse W. Penrod, 76, of Champaign passed away peacefully on Saturday (May 7, 2022) at Illini Heritage, Champaign.
Jesse was born on April 20, 1946, in Urbana Township in Champaign County.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Jesse F. and Violet P. Penrod; sister, Frances (Larry) David; and brother-in-law, Gerald Bloemker.
He is survived by his children, Anthony (Julie) Penrod of Schofield, Wis., and Russell (Cindy) Penrod of Kronenwetter, Wis.; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sisters, Elizabeth Bloemker and Margaret (Edward) Smith.
Jesse loved to make people laugh, enjoyed movies, fishing (is an urban legend for catching a sturgeon on Lake Wausau in Wisconsin), a retired laborer (who began working at the age of 8), had a big heart and will forever live on in our memories.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday, May 17, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St Joseph, IL 61873. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon, with a worship service to follow.
The family would like to express a special thanks to all the nurses, CNAs and staff at Illini Heritage Rehab & Health for their tender care of Jesse.
Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.