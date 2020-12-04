NEOGA — Jesse L. Sanderson, 83, of Neoga passed away at 12:47 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 2, 2020) at HSHS St. John's Hospital, Springfield.
He was born May 26, 1937, in Tuscola, the son of Luther and Nettie V. (Hendrix) Sanderson. Jesse married Barbara White in March 1957. He was a union iron worker in Local 380 of Champaign. Jesse attended Zion Hill Methodist Church in Paradise Township, Coles County, and was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Shriners.
Mr. Sanderson is survived by his children, Diana Claybaugh (Scott) of Toledo, Ill., Janet Sanderson (Rex) of Charleston, Bill Sanderson of Neoga and Jesse Sanderson Jr. of Raliegh, N.C.; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Letha Romine of Atwood; and stepson, Dean Armer of Tolono.
He was preceded in death by his parents; special companion, Betty Taber; grandson, Ross Claybaugh; and brothers and sisters, John S., David E., Laura M., Marguerite, Dorothy P., Luther, Walter, Donald, Catherina and Kenneth.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded, and a celebration of life
service will be held at a later date.
The Swengel — O’Dell Funeral Home of Neoga is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at swengel-odell.com.