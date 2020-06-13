DECATUR — Jessica Mary Claire Dennis, 60, formerly of Champaign, died at home in Decatur on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Jessica was born in Champaign on Nov. 6, 1959, to Professor Harry and Diane Breen. She married Mark Dennis on Oct. 6, 1984. He preceded her in death Jan. 5, 2012.
She is survived by her father, Harry Breen; brother, Paul Breen (Christine); sisters Melissa Breen (Cheryl Snyder) and Lydia Wisegarver; and two beautiful daughters, Claudia Dennis of Champaign and Claire Dennis (Tom Roberson) of Indianapolis.
She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, lifelong friends and five fur grandbabies.
Jessica was preceded in death by her husband; mother, Diane Breen; and sister Claudia Breen.
Jessica graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Navoo. She then graduated from the Champaign Beauty School and worked as a hair stylist. Jessica was bright, artistic, creative and caring. When physical limitations no longer allowed her to continue as a hair stylist, she started her own beauty line of homemade soaps and lotions. She had a keen understanding of how they would impact your skin. Jessica had a vast amount of medical knowledge.
Jessica also designed, created and sold jewelry. She inherited her abilities and eye for artistic endeavors from her father. When her girls were young, she always designed and made their costumes for Halloween. She encouraged them and supported them in their own creative pursuits.
After the death of her husband, she became a care provider, cooking and providing care and companionship for the elderly. She was adored by her clients. They loved her calm and gentle ways. She had a way of making them feel special and heard.
Jessica was an amazing cook, just like her mother. She was known for her sauces and was on speed dial for everyone in the family when they had a cooking dilemma. She loved to entertain and enjoy a meal with friends and family. She shared her love and talent for cooking with her daughters.
She also had a love of music and the joy it brought. She was a big John Prine fan. She also loved to dance.
Jessica had a wonderful, dry sense of humor and a wonderful laugh (more of a giggle). She never knew a stranger and could make anyone feel accepted and part of the family.
Jessica leaves the best of her behind in her daughters. She will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the humane society.