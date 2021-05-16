URBANA — Jessie (Anderson) Griffith, 99, of Urbana passed away on Wednesday (May 12, 2021).
There will be a graveside service at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. The Rev. Michael Elmore will be officiating.
Mrs. Griffith was born March 3, 1922, in Fairmount, the daughter of William Arthur and Mallie (Thompson) Anderson. She married Edward I. Griffith on Oct. 22, 1945, in Champaign. He passed away April 1, 2005.
Survivors include one sister-in-law, Sandy Anderson of St Joseph; one brother-in-law, Carrel Gosnell of Villa Grove; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Orvel, Ralph, William and Paul; and two sisters, Novelle and Barbara.
Mrs. Griffith graduated from Longview High School in 1941. After graduation she worked at the Grill Café for four years as a waitress. While working, she attended the Champaign Commercial College. She worked at Mel Roots Restaurant for 10 years as manager and waitress then worked at the State Universities Retirement System for 25 years and retired in 1987. Jessie loved waitress work and meeting people. She loved good gospel music and singing with family and friends. She loved going to many gospel meetings and conventions.
Memorial contributions may be made to Living Hope Foursquare Church, 2101 E. Washington St., Urbana, IL 61802, or donor’s choice.