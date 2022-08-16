MANSFIELD — Jessie James Ewing Jr. of Mansfield passed away Friday (Aug. 12, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, in the presence of his family.
Jessie was born May 5, 1945, at Burnham City Hospital in Champaign, to Jean and Jessie James Ewing Sr.
A military graveside service will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to support the Mansfield American Legion Post 650, 122 N. Jefferson St., Mansfield, IL 61854, may be made in his name.
