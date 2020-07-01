CHAMPAIGN — Jessie Lee Patterson, 74, of Champaign went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020, at New Generation Christian Fellowship, 1401 W. John St., Champaign. Visitation will began at 10 a.m., with services following at 11 a.m. Officiant will be Bishop Underwood.
Jessie was born in Hernando, Miss., on Oct. 17, 1945, to Sally Campbell Miller and Herbert Miller. Jessie attended Willard, Washington and Hays elementary schools and Champaign Senior High School. She served as a housekeeper for more than 25 years at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Centerand retired in 2010.
Jessie was a member of New Free Will Baptist Church. She loved and trusted in God, and she would always say, “Write down your problems on a piece of paper, put it in the Bible, and God will take care of it!”
Jessie leaves to cherish her memories her grandchildren, Keyonna Myieash (Miller) Woodson and Tramell Antonio (Miller) Woodson; three great-grandchildren, Shauntez Antonio Williams, Trinity Neveah Javonne Woodson and Rosaria MyieashParada Woodson; two brothers, Ellis Miller (Brendalyn) and Herbert Miller (Tomeji); five sisters, the Rev. Dr. Evelyn (Bishop King James) Underwood, Lela Mae Wilson, Kelly (John) Taylor, Maxine (Edward) Richardson and Betty Jean (Johnny) Hill; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Evelyn Faye Miller; mother and father; one brother, Herbert Miller Jr.; and five sisters, Willia Mae Brown, Janie Mae Roundtree, Savanah Miller, Shirley Miller and Gwendolyn Miller.
Celebration of life services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign.