CHAMPAIGN — Jessie Lee Welch, 76, of Champaign passed away peacefully at 12:20 p.m. Sunday (June 30, 2019) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Salem Baptist Church, 500 E. Park St., Champaign. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with services following at 10 a.m. Final interment will immediately follow services at Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana. Officiant will be Pastor Claude E. Shelby.
Jessie was born in Dermott, Ark., on Nov. 15, 1942, to Preston Welch and Ruth Collins. Early in life, Jessie and his family moved to Champaign; this is where he met the love of his life, Katie Pettus. They would go on to unite in holy matrimony on July 4, 1967. This marriage would last over 52 years.
Jessie would often express his love for his wife Katie and the children by being a provider. Jessie was a hard worker, retiring from Kraft Foods and as a Unit 4 bus driver, never missing one day. Jessie’s fuel of taking care of his family would be the energy and strength he would use each and every day, even when his health started to decline.
Jessie loved sponsoring family gatherings, playing cards and enjoying his wife’s soul food cooking. While Jessie loved all his family, he took a special interest and love for his granddaughter Laila. Jessie enjoyed dressing up in the latest fashion and putting on hats to match every outfit.
While Jessie wasn’t a frequent participant at church, Jessie would live his life and raise his family off biblical principles. Jessie was baptized at Freewill Baptist Church. Jessie’s love and presence will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his wife, Katie; two children, Anthony and Robin Welch of Champaign; three grandchildren, Anthony Welch II of Springfield, Clinique Carmon of Champaign and Trayves Welch of Champaign; three great-grandchildren, Anthony Welch III, Andre Welch and Laila Carmon; two sisters, Lutherine Wylie and Kattie Welch; four brothers, Otto, John and Freddie Welch and Tommie Simms; a special friend, Duane; and a host of nephews and nieces.
Jessie Welch was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth Collins and Preston Welch, and two brothers, Tommie Simms and Freddie Welch.
Rest in peace, Mr. Jessie Lee Welch.