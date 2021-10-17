EVANSTON — Jesston P. Reno, 48, of Evanston, formerly of Paxton, passed away earlier this week.
Jesston was born July 10, 1973, in Louisville, Ky. He came into our lives on Aug. 13, 1973. He left this world Oct. 13, 2021. Jesston brought so much love and joy to all of us. Life will never be as joyful without him. His family will miss him so much. He loved his family with all his heart.
Jesston is survived by his parents, Terrance (Terry) and Sharon Reno; two sisters, Danielle Patrick (Kenny) and Jandee Taylor (Bernie); niece, Shelbee Taylor; and three nephews, Ethan Patrick, Owen Taylor and Eli Patrick.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; aunt, Patsy; and closest friend, Tom Ramsdell III.
Jesston graduated from Paxton Buckley Loda High School in 1991, and the University of Illinois at Chicago in 1995 (BA) and 2004 (MA), majoring in journalism. He was an avid reader and writer and wrote many successful briefs, which won several key law cases in the Chicago area. He worked as a paralegal for several law firms. His later years he worked at Ramsdell and Associates of Chicago with his very best friend, Tom Ramsdell III.
His favorite pastimes were camping in the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He had many good times with his family and friends, and he will be dearly missed.
Baier Family Funeral Services is assisting the family. There will be no visitation, but the family is planning an open house celebration of life on Nov. 21 at the family home in Sidney. The family requests that in lieu of flowers and gifts, all money be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where he donated on a regular basis.