SEYMOUR — Jessy L. Brumfield, 38, of Seymour died at home on the evening of Wednesday, July 15, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
There will be a graveside service at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, with the Rev. Seth Emerson officiating. Visitation will be private.
Jessy was born on Feb. 26, 1982, in Urbana to Lloyd and Pat Brumfield. He was a graduate of Mahomet-Seymour High School. Jessy married Tiffany Huss on Aug. 5, 2012, and together they had two children, Jayden and Makayla.
He is survived by his wife, Tiffany, and their two children; his parents, Lloyd and Pat; and three brothers and their families, Jason (Meredith) of Seymour, Jeffrey (Jamie) of Decatur and Brion Northway of Mahomet.
Jessy worked as a certified journeyman mechanic at Guardian West for 15 years. As a young teenager, he was a cadet at the Seymour Fire Department and later served as a volunteer firefighter for the department.
Jessy loved building with his son and mushroom hunting with his father. He was also a strong patriot; he supported the military and all that America stood for.
Donations may be made at any Busey Bank to assist the family.
