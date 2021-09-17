WESTFIELD, Ind. — Jill Davidson, 62, of Westfield passed away Thursday (Sept. 16, 2021) at home.
She was born on April 23, 1959, to Don and Mary (Hemingway) Davidson, in Ottumwa, Iowa.
Jill graduated from the University of Illinois with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering and a master's degree in environmental engineering. She received her MBA in business from Millikan University. Jill worked as a manager of the environmental division of Archer Daniels Midland in Decatur for 19 years. She was an avid reader. She loved all animals, especially dogs. Jill served as president of Kappa Delta sorority during her time at the University of Illinois. Most of all, she loved her family.
Jill is survived by her wife, Jill Opolka; mother, Mary Lou Davidson; sister, Lynn (John) Riley; brother, Craig (Nan) Davidson; niece and nephew, Rebecca and Tim; and her wife Jill's son, Eric Henning.
She was preceded in death by her father, Don K. Davidson.
Services will be at 1 p.m., with visitation beginning at noon, on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road, Noblesville, Ind., with Chaplain Julie Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Hamilton Memorial Park Cemetery, Westfield, Ind.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society for Hamilton County, 10501 Hague Road, Fishers, IN 46038. Condolences at randallroberts.com.