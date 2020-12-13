CHAMPAIGN — Jill P. Knappenberger, 102, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 8, 2020) at Owens Hospice, Peoria.
As per Jill’s wishes, there will be no visitation nor funeral. A memorial service will be announced at a later date, to be held at Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, Champaign. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
She was born on Sept. 11, 1918, in Evanston, the twin daughter of John Joseph and Margaret Leach Pitts. She attended grade school in Bloomington and graduated from high school in McLean. She went on to receive an associate degree from Stephens College, Columbia, Mo., and later earned a BS degree from the University of Illinois after she served with the Red Cross in World War II.
While with the Red Cross, Jill served in the European Theater of Operations as a clubmobile operator. After the war ended, she met and married Attorney T. Gaillard Knappenberger while attending the University of Illinois. They married on Jan. 3, 1953.
She was a member of the Episcopal Church Altar Guild, life member of the American Overseas Association, University of Illinois Alumni Association, Champaign County Historical Museum, University of Illinois Foundation and on the Board of World Heritage Museum. She was also an associate life member of the 106th Infantry Division when they were trapped behind the German lines during the Battle of the Bulge.
Her hobbies were traveling, painting, needlework, bridge, mah-jongg, golf, swimming, mushroom hunting and watching "Jeopardy" with her neighbors.
She is survived by her nephews, Bob (Sharon) Pitts of Armington, Jack (Patty) Pitts of McLean, Doug (Jean) Pitts of Glen Mills, Pa., and Scott Pitts of McLean; and nieces, Nancy (Dave) LaReau of Clinton and Karen Pitts of Bloomington.
Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Martha Pitts of Bloomington, and many other friends in Newaygo, Mich., and Champaign.
Preceding her in death were her husband; parents; one sister, Polly; four brothers, Robert, William, Tom and her twin, Jack; two nephews, Rick and John; a niece, Becky Pitts Bruner; and a sister-in-law, Joanna Pitts.
Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church or a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.