TOLONO — Jim Cook, 78, of Tolono passed away Sunday (May 29, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Bailey Memorial Cemetery, Tolono. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Freese Funeral Home, Tolono.
Jim was born March 15, 1944, in Champaign, son to Donald B. and Mary Kochvar Cook.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Melinda (Mindy) Meek. Also surviving are his children, James (Susan) Cook of Suffolk, Va., and Tamara (Charlie) Scheiner of Hanna City; five grandchildren, James H. Cook, Ryan Cook, Stephen Cook, Caleb (Jordan) Cook and Shelbi (Travis) Raymond; three great-grandchildren, Rylee, Peyton and Theo; a brother, Michael Cook; two sisters, Johannah (John) Schweighart and Maria (Ray-deceased) Moorhous; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Kevin Cook; and two brothers, Donald H. Cook and Byron Cook.
Jim served in the U.S. Army and was a proud Vietnam veteran. He was in the Glazers Local 1168 for 39 years, ending his employment with Bacon and Van Buskirk Glass Company.
Jim had a passion for life, never knew a stranger and loved his family, his Chicago Cubs and fishing.
Memorials may be made to Illinois Honor Guard. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.