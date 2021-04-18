CHAMPAIGN — Arthur J. "Jim" Heins, award-winning teacher and scholar, gifted actor and noted local raconteur, passed away Wednesday (April 14, 2021) at the age of 89.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Nancy; parents, R.C. "Scoot" Heins and Emelyn Heins; younger sister, Joyce; and two daughters, Barbara and Mary.
He is survived by his sons, Michael (Jean) of Cocoa Beach, Fla., and Robert (Lyndal) of Kingston, Wash.; and grandchildren, Amanda, Laura and James.
Jim was born May 30, 1931, in Tigerton, Wis. Matriculating to the University of Wisconsin on a Naval ROTC scholarship, his studies there culminated in a Ph.D. in economics in 1961. Joining the University of Illinois Commerce faculty that same year, he taught and did research for 31 years and retired as professor of economics in 1991. He served as officer and ship's navigator on the USS Porterfield during the end of the Korean War.
He acted in 26 plays in various theater companies in Illinois and Wisconsin. Often cast in leading roles, he won statewide awards as best actor. Among numerous other media and public-speaking appearances, he had an economics segment on the WCIA Noon News for a number of years. His other interests included extensive travel in the U.S. and across the world, philanthropy, Frank Sinatra history, dancing and camping.
Jim had a way of engaging people in conversation in an endearing fashion. He would tell you he was probably the smartest person you'd ever meet, and somehow you believed it. He had a phenomenal memory for names and would learn the name and hometown of each of his students and exhibit his mastery during the course of a semester.
His one great regret was that he was not able to live long enough to see confirmation of his Nobel Prize nomination. He wrote his memoirs, "Perfect Heins Sight," which can be found on his friends' bookshelves or used on Amazon.
Owens Funeral Home will conduct a graveside service on Tuesday, April 20, at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery, Champaign. The Rev. Hank Sanford will officiate.
Memorials may be directed to the Champaign Public Library or Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.