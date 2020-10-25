SIDNEY — Jim E. Keller, 79, of Sidney passed away at 7:09 p.m. Friday (Oct. 23, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, with the Rev. Jeff Stahl officiating. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Mr. Keller was born Aug. 10, 1941, in Douglas County, a son to Raphel “Cap” and Lucille Bergfield Keller. He married Nancy Walters on Aug. 12, 1962, and she survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Clay (Gina) Keller of Philo and Rob Keller of Sidney; a granddaughter, Courtney Keller of St. Joseph; and two nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bob Keller, in 2005.
Jim retired from the University of Illinois in the Printing Division and then went back to work part time in the same division. He believed in hard work and paying your own way for things. He also believed in tough love, cause love is love, whatever form it comes in. He enjoyed NASCAR, cheering for Dale Earnhardt then Dale Jr.
Memorials may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society.