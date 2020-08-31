MANSFIELD — Jim ‟Mac” McPherson, 83, of rural Mansfield passed away at 4:48 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 30, 2020) at home.
There will be no services. Inurnment will be in Danville National Cemetery, Danville, at a later date. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Mansfield, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jim was born on Nov. 6, 1936, in Elderton, Pa., a son of George Roy and Alice Ann Hindman McPherson. He married Jeanette Elizabeth Ewing on Jan. 7, 1959, at First Presbyterian Church, Champaign.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette McPherson of rural Mansfield; son, Mickey Jay McPherson of Urbana; daughter, Vicki (John) Elder of Minnesota and Oklahoma; and grandson, Casey J. McGarry of Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Georgie McDonald.
Jim served in the U.S. Air Force after high school. He worked at the Urbana post office as a letter carrier from 1960 to 1991. Jim raised and raced harness horses for 16 years. He lived on Table Rock Lake in Missouri from 1991 to 2000, when he moved back to Illinois.