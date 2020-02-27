DECATUR — Jim D. Miller, 83, of Decatur, formerly of Cerro Gordo, passed away peacefully Tuesday (Feb. 25, 2020) in his home.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, with visitation after 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, with Masonic rites conducted at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta.
Memorials may be made to South Side Country Club Junior Golf Program, in memory of Jim Miller.
Jim was born on Jan. 18, 1937, in Decatur, a son of Homer J. and Ruby (Born) Miller. He married Janet Cooper on Dec. 9, 1967, in Cerro Gordo.
Jim was a member of Elwin United Methodist Church, South Side Country Club, where he was a board member, and Cerro Gordo Masonic Lodge 600 AF & AM. His entire career was in banking, beginning with the State Bank of Cerro Gordo, then Pershing National Bank, South Shores National Bank and the Millikin National Bank, later Regions Bank, where he retired as vice president.
Jim was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting, traveling and having coffee with his many friends.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Janet; son, Brad (Jackie) Miller of Savoy; daughters, Tricia Miller and Debbie Blankenship, both of Fresno, Calif.; grandchildren, Rick (Monique) Amparan, Nick Urrea, Clinton Miller, Cameron Miller, Ali Miller and Mia Miller; great-grandchildren, Mila Urrea and Cooper Amparan; and sister, Challis (Robert) Perkins of Cerro Gordo.
