CHAMPAIGN — James (Jim) L. Phillips, 86, of Champaign died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, surrounded by his family.
There will be a graveside funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at Bailey Cemetery, Tolono. Owens Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jim was born on May 6, 1935, to Verne and Margaret (Reis) Phillips. He married Nancy Cooper on June 1, 1958, in Champaign, and together they had three children. Jim also honorably served in the Illinois National Guard.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy; two sons, Ronald (Tammy) Phillips of Neoga and David (Rachel) Phillips of Champaign; one daughter, Elizabeth Phillips of Champaign; four grandchildren, Ashley Phillips of Arizona, Jamie (Jordyn) Schultz of Kentucky and Amanda Phillips and Matthew (Beth) Phillips, both of Neoga; and one great-grandson, Sutton Schultz.
Jim enjoyed cars so much that his professional and personal life was devoted to them. He started working in the parts department of Sullivan Chevrolet when he was in high school and retired as the parts manager 43 years later. Jim was a founding member of the Charioteers Car Club and could usually be found under a car in his own garage.
