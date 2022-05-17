BLOOMINGTON — James L. “Jim” Weller, 70, of Bloomington passed away Friday (May 13, 2022) at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.
Jim was born Feb. 16, 1952, in Champaign, the son of Ivor and Marjorie (Gregerson) Weller. He graduated from Paxton Community High School in 1970. He was an accomplished guitarist and started playing in bands when he was 14. Most notably Slipstream and Protégé. He started playing in the folk group at St.Patrick’s Church of Merna in Bloomington in 1987. Jim worked in the printing industry first at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign then Original Smith Printing.
He is survived by two children, Ryan (Ashleigh) Weller of Bloomington and Kate (Louis) Gutierrez of Lockport; three grandchildren, Gabriel and Gwendolyn Weller and Henry Gutierrez; a brother, Greg (Pamela) Weller of Loda; a sister, Linda (Les) Luhrsen of Paxton; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, May 20, and will be followed by a service at noon at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. The Rev. Dustin Schultz will officiate. Interment will be private.
Memorials may be directed to the Les Paul Foundation, les-paul.com. To express condolences online, please visit carmodyflynn.com.