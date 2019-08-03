RANTOUL — Jim Womer, 64, a longtime resident of Champaign, died unexpectedly Friday, July 26, 2019.
Jim was born in Leadwood, Mo., on Dec. 10, 1954. Jim worked for many years at Wesco and also at Kohl's.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Mary E. Peschang of East Moline; brother, Robert B. (Tara) Womer of Palos Park; nephews, Jason Roberts, James Peschang and Clayton Womer; nieces, Emilie (Thomas) Gustafson and Pamela Rumfelt; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elsie G. Womer and Robert M. Womer.
Jim graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1973 and went on to earn an associate degree from Wentworth Military Academy in Lexington, Mo., an institution he treasured.
Jim was an avid reader and had a love of current politics and history and in earlier years performed volunteer work for political campaigns. He enjoyed working on his home and traveling the western states and their national parks; particularly the Dakotas and Montana.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, with a service immediately following. Pastor George Johnston will be officiating. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, please donate to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, AFSP.org. Better yet, please call or visit that person who might need to hear your voice and simply offer your help.