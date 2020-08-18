SAVOY — Jimmie Ann Skaggs Stapp, 93, of Savoy died at home Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
A woman of great faith, she told her family not to mourn her passing because it meant she would be reunited with the love of her life, her husband, John “Johnny” Stapp, who preceded her in death.
Jimmie Ann was born in Healdton, Okla., on Thursday, Aug. 26, 1926. She married John in Brownstown on July 14, 1947, and they had a wonderful, full life together. They were avid travelers, with Branson, Mo., being one of their favorite destinations. Jimmie Ann was also a great lover of music; she was raised in the Church of Christ but attended First Christian churches as an adult because she loved the instrumentals so much. Tennessee Ernie Ford’s gospel music and the Molly B. Polka show were two of her favorites.
Jimmie Ann received her LPN certification as an adult but spent her working years supporting John’s career at Illinois Bell, which required frequent moves, and volunteering as a Pink Lady. While she volunteered at many places, the Carle Clinic and Guesthouse were two of her longest volunteer locations.
Jimmie Ann and John lost two children in infancy, a son, John Michael, and a daughter, Nancy Sue.
The last of her generation, Jimmie Ann is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-, great- great-, and great- great- great-nieces and -nephews, to whom she was a beloved matriarch. Her greatest gift was in making each of them feel like the favorite when they were with her. She was an irreplaceable treasure, and while her surviving family rejoices at the thought of her soul being together with her husband and children, her kindness and optimism will be intensely missed in the world.
Over the past years as her health has declined, Jimmie Ann worked hard to stay in the home she shared with Johnny because that’s where she wanted to spend her final moments. She had many friends who valued and cared for her and made that possible, but none were more treasured than Shelly Williams, who was her primary caregiver in the last years of her life.
Graveside services were held Friday, Aug. 14, at Maplewood Cemetery, St. Elmo.