DANVILLE — Jim Venis, age 84, passed away Nov. 11, 2019, at home on hospice, with family. Jim was born in Indianapolis on June 30, 1935, to George and Betty Venis. In 1953, at age 18, he started his apprenticeship as a printer at the Danville Commercial News, and was there for 45 years, retiring in 1998. He married Eva Lewis in Sidney on Aug. 7, 1955. He is survived by his wife, two children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Daughter; Sandi Burke, husband Jim and children; Angie, Beth, and Matt and grandchildren, Makynzie, Lukas, Easton, and Beaux, son; Tom Venis, wife Sheryl, children Andy and Stephanie. He is also survived by a brother, Ron Venis in Michigan, and a sister, Sharon in Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his father, George, and mother, Betty.
Jim was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals and Illini fan. He raised tropical fish all of his adult life. He also enjoyed gardening, playing cards, his kids and grandkids and car racing.
Private services will be held; a memorial service may be held at a later date.
Freese Funeral Home, Sidney is handling arrangements.