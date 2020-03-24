Jimmie White Mar 24, 2020 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAMPAIGN — Jimmie White, 76, of Champaign died Sunday (March 22, 2020). Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Sunset Funeral Home Champaign, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers