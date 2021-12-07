FARMER CITY — Jimmy Leo Reynolds, 85, of Farmer City peacefully transitioned to be with the Lord at 3:04 p.m. Friday (Dec. 3, 2021) surrounded by his family.
Jimmy was born July 4, 1936, and was the middle son of Fred and Esther Baker Reynolds’ five children. He was a 1954 graduate of Moore Township High School in Farmer City. He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Mary Jean Smith, on June 17, 1956, at Prairie Chapel Church in rural Farmer City, and celebrated 65 years of marriage this year.
Together, they had four children, Jona (Lonnie) Franklin, Jon (Judy) Reynolds, Jeremy (Marie) Reynolds and Janene (Brian) Woodard; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. His brother, Clyde, also survives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three siblings, Martha, Fred and Denny; and a son, Jeremy.
Jimmy retired in 2007 from a lifetime of farming. He was a lifelong member of the Farm Bureau, a Top Notcher’s 4-H club leader and a DeWitt Township supervisor for 27 years. He was also a race-car enthusiast who enjoyed helping for many years at the Farmer City Raceway. He served on the Farmer City-DeWitt County Fair board for 23 years, 14 of which he served as the fair board secretary. He was also a trustee on the Farmer City Community Fire Protection District from 1981 to 2014.
Jimmy loved all things outdoors, spending time with his family and friends, and was what some might call ornery, but he always had a smile or story ready to share. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, with burial to follow in McCord Cemetery, Fullerton.
Memorials can be made to the Farmer City Fire Community Protection District or the Fullerton-Cumberland Presbyterian Church. We kindly request that you wear a mask and follow COVID-19 precautions for the services.