MELVIN — Jimmy L. Moore, 75, of Melvin peacefully passed away at 1:24 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 17, 2022) at Carle Bromenn Medical Center, Normal.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, with a funeral service starting at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at Melvin Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gibson City Church of Christ or Illinois 4-H Foundation.
Jimmy was born Aug. 25, 1946, in Gibson City, a son of Guy and Flossie McPherson Moore. He married Karen Peck on July 17, 1976, in Indianapolis.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Karen Moore of Melvin; two children, Gary (Kristy) Moore of Bedford Park and Paula Moore of Bedford Park; two precious grandchildren, Charley and Dorothy Moore; a sister, Martha Sue (Joe) Smith of Sidney; and a brother, Johnny (Brenda) Moore of Fairbury.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Berneta Baker and Leatrice Mosby; and two brothers, Bobby and Ron Moore.
Mr. Moore was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Martin-Sunkten American Legion. He was a farmer in the Melvin Sibley area for over 50 years and was a lifelong member of the Gibson City Church of Christ. He dedicated many years to the 4-H program locally and statewide. He was a village trustee for 34 years, the Melvin Cemetery sexton for 30 years and a Peach Orchard Township land commissioner for over 20 years. When Jim wasn’t farming, he could be found working at Allen’s Garage on Main Street in Melvin. He truly loved serving his village of Melvin, and Melvin loved him. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
