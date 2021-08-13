CAMARGO — Jimmy Wayne Prosser, 86, of Camargo died Monday (Aug. 9, 2021) at his niece’s house, surrounded by his family and friends.
Jimmy was born on Sept. 19, 1934, in Hugo, to Martin and Elizabeth (Coslet) Prosser.
He is survived by three sons, 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, three sisters and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
Jimmy loved living in Hugo and would often refer to it as “Heaven on Earth.” He graduated from Villa Grove High School and attended the Hugo Church until it closed. Jimmy was a lifetime farmer and die-hard St. Louis Cardinals fan and would let everyone know. When he wasn't out working, he could be found on the back porch enjoying a beer and listening to Cardinals baseball.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, Aug. 15, at 2 p.m. at Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove, with pastor Keith Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in 3 p.m. at Hugo Cemetery, Hugo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cardinals Care (mlb.com/cardinals/community/donate-to-cardinals-care), the American Cancer Society (cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html) or the Villa Grove Future Farmers Association.