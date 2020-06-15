TUSCOLA — Josephine Ann "Jo Ann" Phipps, 83, of Tuscola passed away at 1:02 p.m. Sunday (June 14, 2020) at the Tuscola Health Care Center, Tuscola.
Please meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola, to proceed to the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Cooks Mills, for a graveside service. Please follow social-distancing recommendations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jo Ann was born Sept. 26, 1936, in Coles County, the daughter of Glenn and Mary Alice Creviston Fleming.
She graduated from Tuscola Community High School in 1954 and Lakeview School of Nursing in Danville in 1957. She joined her mother and grandmother in the nursing profession, later to be joined by her daughter. Through her career, she worked in all areas of Jarman Hospital in Tuscola, USI Chemical Plant outside of Tuscola and Carle Clinic in Urbana.
Jo Ann is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Beth and Brad Henry of Tolono; three granddaughters, Allison, Megan and Bridget Henry, also of Tolono; sister-in-law, Anna Fleming of Camargo; nephews, William (Susan) Fleming Jr. of Champaign and Douglas Fleming of Camargo; niece, Barb (Gunther) Sinner of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, William and Glenn Fleming; and a sister, Mary Elizabeth "Libby" Fleming.
Memorials are suggested to the Tuscola High School Warrior Store or the Unity High School Rocket Locker, which are food pantries in the respective schools to allow students to receive food and other essentials whenever needed. Jo Ann and Mary Beth graduated from Tuscola High School and Brad, Allison, Megan and Bridget graduated from, or currently attend, Unity High School in Tolono.
