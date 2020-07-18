CHAMPAIGN — Mrs. Jo A. Pride of the Champaign Old Farm area passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the comfort of her home.
“Jo Jo” was born on Oct. 29, 1925, in Evansville, Ind., to Arthur and Lyla Hobgood Veatch. She was preceded in death by the "love of her life," James Morgan Pride, and her youngest son, Dr. Paul E. Pride DC.
Jo was raised as a child from the age of 8 years old by Dr. and Mrs. J.W. Conway of Morganfield, Ky. She lived in and visited many different countries and studied those cultures. These included England, Belgium, Germany, France, Egypt, Greece, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Malaysia, Canada, Japan and China.
Jo Jo was active all her life. She volunteered for the Fulbright Commission in orphanages in Egypt and Malaysia. Jo belonged to the Faith United Methodist Church of Champaign. She was an active member of the Twin Cities Garden Club and received the Presidential Award for her service as the District IV director of the state of Illinois. Jo received the Community Service Award in 2009 for her leadership in the Champaign County Forest Preserve Children’s Summer Garden Program.
A big part of her volunteer life was the Senior Scientist Program sponsored by the University of Illinois' Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI). She volunteered in two labs at the School of Integrative Biology (Department of Plant Biology) and was mentored by several graduate students. Jo Jo was also the president of the homeowners’ association.
While living in London, Jo loved visiting the cathedrals and enjoyed performing brass rubbings of knights. Several hang in her home. She loved to cook and attended many gourmet cooking classes and flower arranging classes in several countries. With her flower arranging skills, she won many awards at the Garden Club’s annual shows.
She is survived by her son, James Conway Pride (Michelle). Also surviving are her grandchildren, Jamie Pride, Lorraine Redmond, Stacey Pride, Heather Zorn, Dr. Casey Pride DC, Hanna Mackichen and Jason Pride. Jo leaves 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
At Jo’s request, memorials may be made to Faith United Methodist Church, Champaign; U.S. Marine Corps Reserve “Toys for Tots”; and the Department of Plant Biology, University of Illinois.
