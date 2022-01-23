CHAMPAIGN — Jo Ann Ribelin of Champaign passed away Monday (Jan. 17, 2022) at home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign, at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Champaign. There will be no visitation.
Jo Ann was born on Sept. 3, 1934, in Houston, Texas, to Donald and Hattie (DeBrun) Wondrok. Her grandparents were Wesley and Susan (Connolly) Wondrok and Joseph and Minnie (Bouvet) DeBrun. She married Jack Ribelin, her loving husband of over 50 years, on July 20, 1959, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Assumption.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; brother, Donald (Sonny) Wondrok; and son, Anthony Gerard (Tony) Ribelin.
Jo Ann is survived by two children, Eric Ribelin of Arlington, Va., and Mary Ann Ribelin of Champaign; and two sisters, Donna Jannick of Kankakee and Kathy (Ron) Dahler of Clinton.
Jo Ann graduated from Assumption High School and Eastern Illinois University (B.A.) and later received an M.A. in education from the University of Illinois. After graduating from Eastern, she taught in Robinson and Southern California. Jo Ann retired as an instructor at Parkland Community College in Champaign.
Jo Ann was an avid reader and traveler. She, Jack and children traveled the U.S. visiting national parks, museums and points of local interest while they enjoyed the beauty of the country. For years the travel included, at her request, camping. That period produced stories (and nightmares) that lasted a lifetime. Her interests also included politics and Illini basketball. Jo Ann held a deep faith in God. She regularly prayed the rosary and the Divine Mercy Chaplet and watched daily Mass online with her loving daughter, Mary Ann, who faithfully cared for her in the final years. Jo Ann was a loving wife, mother and sister. She will be missed.
