TOLONO — Jo Ellen Thomas, youngest child of Charles and Joan (Wells) Thomas, was born Aug. 18, 1964, in Burnham Hospital, Champaign.
“Jody” was raised in a big, loving household in Longview.
She fell asleep in death on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at her Tolono home, with her family present.
Surviving are her mother and three sisters, Deborah Quick, Bridget Ishcomer and Mickey Crosby. Surviving brothers are Chas, Jon, Richard and Bill.
Jody’s father and brother, Mike, preceded her in death.
Jody married at an early age and became mother to four children, Jason and Joshua Reynolds, Jordan Reynolds and Joanna (Reynolds) Pinegar. From these children, Jody’s role expanded to become grandmother of 11 precious grandchildren.
On Nov. 16, 1999, Jody became the wife of Arthur Daniel King II. Her marriage to Dan added more stepgrandchildren to love and was blessed with the birth of their son, “Danny,” Arthur Daniel King III.
To help provide for her family’s needs, Jody worked cleaning homes, clerking at the Illini Union Bookstore and delivering the U.S. mail. She became a proficient office manager and assistant for King Equine and Veterinary Service after marrying Dan. It was a great job for our animal lover!
This past year brought severe trials as Jody, with help from friends and family, fought off an aggressive form of metastatic breast cancer. She wanted to live; it seems that the cancer won, but not really.
Jody was baptized on May 26, 2007, as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Her Bible-based faith helped her recognize death as an enemy that will eventually be brought to nothing. (1 Cor. 15:26) She is pain-free now, waiting for the time when Jehovah, by means of Christ Jesus, will awaken those sleeping in death to a paradisaic Earth. (Eccl 9:5, 10; John 5:28, 29; Rev 21:3, 4)
A Zoom celebration of her life will be at 3 p.m. Friday, May 7. Private interment will be at Antioch Cemetery, Hugo. The King family is very appreciative of the gifts and support received from their relatives, huge spiritual family, Traditions Hospice and Illiana Crematory Society.
Memorial donations may be made to gofund.me/39e06c95.