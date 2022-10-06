HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Mrs. Jo Ellyn Pollard, 88, of Huntersville, N.C., passed away at home on Sunday (Oct. 2, 2022).
Jo was a longtime resident of Champaign, where she lived with her loving husband, Chuck, and six children, whom she adored. Following the passing of her beloved husband, Jo moved to North Carolina and called Huntersville home. She shared a property with her youngest daughter, Julie, and son-in-law, Trey, and was the sixth family member to their existing family of five. She was a member of Hopewell Presbyterian Church, where she enjoyed participating in the craft group and other volunteer opportunities. Jo spent multiple decades as a reception manager at Carle Foundation Hospital. Following her move to North Carolina, she continued her passion of working at a hospital by volunteering at the front desk of Huntersville Novant Hospital. In her spare time, when she wasn’t helping raise grandkids, she enjoyed making crafts with her seashells from Sanibel Island; trying new recipes; being the referee with the family; taking care of her two puppies, Tootsie and Sally, whom she adored; and speed reading recent novels. Even when Jo lost her ability to see the words on the page, she turned to audiobooks to continue her love of the latest romantic mystery novel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Evelyn Ball; sisters, Roberta, Lanore and Rosalie; and husband, Charles Emerson Pollard.
Jo is survived by their children, Ron Pollard (April), Gayle Nogle (Jim), Pam Lovett (Rick), Brad Pollard, Jari Hilpipre and Julie Barnette (Trey); grandchildren, Joel Nogle (Liz), Jeffrey Nogle (Katherine), Brandon Lovett (Jenny), John Pollard, Julie Hubbert (Aaron), Jessie Barnette (Andrew), Joshua Barnette, Jordan Barnette, Michael Hilpipre and Nicole Hilpipre; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Liam, Emma, Nevaeh and Riley; and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 7, at Hopewell Presbyterian Church, Huntersville, N.C. Visitation will be at noon with the ceremony beginning at 1 p.m.
“Jo,” “Mom,” “Maw-maw,” “Grandma” was a woman who was loved by all who met her. Please join us in celebrating the amazing life she lived.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Charlotte Humane Society, 1348 Parker Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208. Thank you to James Funeral Home, Huntersville, for assisting with arrangements.