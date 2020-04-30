SAVOY — Joan Carol Marsh Amacher of Savoy died on Sunday (April 26, 2020) in Joliet.
Joan was born on Dec. 27, 1926, to Charles and Vilena Augustus Marsh in Macon County. She married Charles Leslie Amacher of Argenta on Dec. 22, 1950. They resided in Champaign County, where their three children were born.
She is survived by her children, Vern David Amacher (Kimberley), Bill Marsh Amacher (Hazel) and Carol Jo Amacher Beck (William A. II). Eight grandchildren survive: Leslie Stebel, Maggie Halvorsen, Michael Amacher, Charlee Amacher, Nicole Arnold, Rachel Hoskins, April Smith and Lake Beck. Twenty-four great-grandchildren survive as well as Joan's sister, Evelyn Hoffman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her parents; one brother, Corwin; and two sisters, Helen and Normaline.
She was educated in Macon County schools before earning a bachelor's and a master’s degree in education at the University of Illinois. She did graduate work in the field of health systems administration at the College of St. Francis.
She served her church as deacon and elder. She was a member of the Champaign-Urbana Junior Woman's Club, the Champaign-Urbana Junior League, the University of Illinois Alumni Association and University Place Christian (Disciples of Christ) Church.
Joan was one of the last three rural school teachers in Macon County as the schools began to consolidate with larger village schools. Later she taught in Maroa and Fisher-Dewey schools – then as a substitute in Unit 4 schools. She was a middle manager at Burnham Hospital.
Joan worked with her husband to develop S & A Building Specialties Inc. into a thriving business. Of her several careers, she measured being wife and mother as the best, and the most fun she ever had was when the entire family came home for dinner on a Sunday.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date once the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana. Memorials may be made to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank.
Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is assisting the family with arrangements (www.morganmemorialhome.com).