PAXTON — Joan Bixby, 78, of Paxton passed away Sunday (Sept. 4, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born on Nov. 25, 1943, in Champaign, the daughter of Willard John and Lola Elizabeth (Suttle) Unzicker. Joan married Robert Bixby on May 20, 1962, at the First United Methodist Church in Paxton.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Bixby of Paxton; two sons, Dan (Lynnette) Bixby of Bloomington and John Bixby of Miami; one daughter, Becky Bixby of Detroit; one sister, Karen (Ron) Baird of La Jolla, Calif.; and four grandchildren, Tyler (Hattie) Bixby, Trevor Bixby, Tristan Bixby and Treyson Bixby.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Lola Unzicker.
Joan enjoyed playing games, like Rummikub; solving word searches and jigsaw puzzles; and watching and reading anything about Abraham Lincoln and the Civil War. She had a love for quilting and music and traveled to many places, including Rome and London, and enjoyed visiting covered bridges and old barns. She also liked to take walks through the cemetery, ride her bike and give love to the family dogs. Most importantly, Joan loved being a grandma and attending her grandchildren’s activities. Joan was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Paxton and an honorary member of the “Dog Club.” Visitation will be on Thursday, Sept. 8, from noon until the 2 p.m. funeral service, at Cox-Knapp Funeral Home, 142 W. Patton St., Paxton. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton.
Memorials may be made to the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Booster Club. Please sign her guest book at coxknapp.com.