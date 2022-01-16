THOMASBORO — Joan Marie Borders, 71, of Thomasboro, formerly of Gibson City, died Thursday (Jan. 13, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Ms. Borders was born Jan. 2, 1951, in Mattoon, a daughter of Delbert and Claudia Cockrill Dow.
Surviving are her three children, Anastasia (Corey) Franzen of Dunnellon, Fla., Brent (Tiffany) Borders of Champagin and Amanda (Garrett) Boothe; three sisters; three brothers; six grandchildren; many nieces/nephews; and countless friends.
She was preceded in death by her lifelong companion of 25 years, Stephen Lee Phillips; two sisters; and two brothers.
She enjoyed gardening, feeding the squirrels and cooking for her family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held and has yet to be determined for a later date. Any memorials or donations may be made directly to the family.