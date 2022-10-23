CHAMPAIGN — Joan C.R. Makins, née Rose, passed from this earth on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at the age of 92, after a life of grace, love and service to others.
She was a daughter of the Highlands, hailing from Clachamish on the Isle of Skye, Scotland. Her father was a marine engineer who served with distinction in the Royal Navy in both world wars. Her mother raised Joan and her three siblings on a croft filled with warmth, faith, a love of learning and Gaelic songs. The family spoke Scottish Gaelic during the long months that her father, a Glasgow man, was at sea, and switched to English upon his return.
From a young age, Joan displayed a rare gift for caring for others. She began her nursing career at 17, when she was recommended for a position at a convalescent home in Edinburgh. She joined the nursing program at the Royal Edinburgh Infirmary the following year. Joan worked as a registered nurse in London until 1957. She then emigrated to Edmonton, Canada, where she and her husband, a physician, ran a successful private practice.
Joan was blessed with a rare blend of compassion and strength. As she tended to the suffering, she kept herself out of the frame, providing her patients with an unwavering anchor of normalcy, kindness, calm and fortitude in the most desperate situations. As she walked in the world, she never failed to offer a friendly greeting to the person at the next table, a neighbor in a waiting room, a fellow passenger on a bus. Her few simple words would often lead a complete stranger to share their troubles, and Joan would listen.
It is human nature to commiserate, to respond to another’s woes by sharing one’s own. Not so with Joan. The many who knew her will remember gaining steadiness and guidance, a port in the storm about whom they learned only that here, all was well.
Joan passed away in Champaign, where she lived latterly with her eldest daughter. She leaves behind two daughters, Naomi Makins, a University of Illinois professor, and Sarah Makins, a dance company director. To her girls, she always was, and forever will be, the Sun, the Moon, and the Guiding Stars.
Fàilte dhachaigh, nighean Eilean a' Cheò.