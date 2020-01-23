GIBSON CITY — Joan Elizabeth Cender passed away Tuesday (Jan. 21, 2020) at Gibson Area Hospital Annex.
Joan was born June 4, 1936, in Fisher, the daughter of the late Maurie and Inez (Heiser) Schaer. She married Bob Cender on Sept. 8, 1956.
She is survived by her daughter, Angie (Kenny) Beachey; grandchildren, Jessi (Tara) Hurless and Nathan (Ashley) Beachey; and great-grandchild, Hazel Hurless. Also surviving is a sister, Ginny Oyer.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, and son, Maurie.
Joan was an active member of the East Bend Mennonite Church, Fisher, all her life. She was also active in the community, working as secretary in the local doctor’s office for many years.
In 1987, she became an administrative assistant to the dean of the College of Communication at the University of Illinois. Joan enjoyed working with the students and was an avid fan of the Fighting Illini basketball team.
Joan excelled at baking, playing organ/piano and singing and enjoyed sharing Christ’s love with others through the gospel group she was a part of called The Reflections. She was an avid Cubs fan, loved fishing and vacations with her friends and always enjoyed spending time with her family, spoiling them with her baking. But most of all she loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and wanted everyone to know of his saving grace!
Memorials may be given to East Bend Mennonite Church, P.O. Box 520, Fisher, IL 61843. Please share memories on Joan’s tribute wall at www.lambyoungfh.com.