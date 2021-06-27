CHAMPAIGN — Joan Francis Connell of Mahomet passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at Waterford at Bridle Brook Assisted Living, Mahomet.
Joan was born Oct. 03, 1931, in Dewitt, the son of Carrie and Jim Brownfield.
She is survived by her children, LeAnn (Donald) Winemiller and Michael (Myrna) Connell; sister, Marge Irving; grandchildren, Angel (Steve) Bebout, Cara (Jeremy) Cordy, Loren (Nicole) Winemiller and Michaela (Taylor) Connell; great-grandchildren, Austin, Colleen, Zachary, Levi, Carmen, Morgan and Charlotte; and great-great-grandchildren, Jayden and Havana.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Edward L. Connell; parents; daughter, Colleen; brother, Donald (Joyce) Wilson; and sister, Mary Ratliff.
Joan worked when she was younger as a cosmetician in several malls and shopping centers, but her full-time job was being a wife, mother and eventually grandmother and great-grandmother. Her home was always in the best condition, and she was constantly cleaning. Grandma and Grandpa’s home was always open and where all family gatherings were held. She loved her family deeply and was always there to help out or just listen to their problems. She was a great cook and was famous family-wide for her secret recipe cheese dip. She enjoyed traveling when she was younger, accompanying her husband, Ed Connell, whenever possible when he traveled for business. She lived a long full life that enriched everyone else's that had the privilege of calling her mom, grandma, great-grandma and friend. She will be deeply missed but always in our hearts.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made in Joan's name to the Developmental Services Center of Champaign for her great-grandson, Austin Gill.
A celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820, with a memorial visitation prior from noon to 1 p.m. Inurnment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Farmer City.
Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.