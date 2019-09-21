POTOMAC — Joan L. Crawford, 91, of Potomac passed away at 10:50 p.m.Tuesday (Sept. 17, 2019) at Hawthorne Inn, Danville.
Joan was born Oct. 28, 1927, in Henning, the daughter of Forrest and Mary (Carter) Putman. She married Gene Crawford on Aug. 2, 1947, in Potomac. He preceded her in death on Sept. 1, 2000.
She is survived by two daughters, Judy Steffen of Oakwood and Vicki (Bill Cooper) Trask of Oakwood; two grandchildren, Meredith (David) Culp and Matthew (Heather) Trask; great-granddaughters, Claire and Stella Trask and Caroline Culp; and several nieces and nephews.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons-in-law, Gary Steffen and Jim Trask; and sister, Pat Jameson.
Joan graduated from Henning High School in 1945 and attended Normal Teachers College in Normal from 1945 to 1947. In 1970, she received her bachelor of education from Pestalozzi Teachers College in Chicago. Joan was a teacher at Henning Grade School from 1957 to 1962 and later taught at Potomac Grade School from 1962 until her retirement in 1988.
She was a member of Middlefork United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women and Potomac Public Library Board. Joan was awarded the Golden Ruler Award for Excellence in Education in 1996. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her family, and she also enjoyed reading and shopping.
A celebration of Joan's life will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Middlefork United Methodist Church, with Pastor George Desmond officiating. Burial will follow the service in Mann's Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac.
Memorials may be made to Middlefork United Methodist Church or Potomac Public Library. The family has entrusted Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Joan's life. Memories or condolences may be sent to the family at BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.