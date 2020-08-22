MONROE, Ohio — Joan D. Rice, of Monroe, Ohio, formerly of Champaign, died at 8:40 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17 at Ohio Living Mount Pleasant (Monroe). She was born Dec. 19, 1932, in Chicago to Thomas L. DeLacey and Florence I. Folsom DeLacey. She married the Rev. William E. Rice on June 10, 1955, in Chicago. Surviving are her sons, Thomas M. Rice (Susan) of Springboro, Ohio, and David W. Rice (Ann) of Tualatin, Ore.; five grandchildren; and a brother, Roger C. DeLacey of Sacramento, Calif.
Joan was a graduate of Chicago Teachers College and a retired elementary school teacher. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Middletown, Ohio, and was active in all the churches through the years as a Sunday School teacher and deacon, and in Presbyterian Women's Organization. She was a promoter of mission funding at local and presbytery levels.
Cremation was accorded. Services are pending. Memorial donation may be made to Global Missions of the Presbyterian Church U.S.A. (non-designated fund) or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.