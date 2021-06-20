DeLAND — Joan Trenchard French, 91, passed away peacefully on Valentine’s Day, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
With a big heart full of love for her family, friends and community, Joan engaged in life to the fullest. Joan loved the arts and volunteered to serve in many organizations, including a longtime association with the Peoria Symphony Orchestra, Broadway Theatre League, Fine Arts Society, Lakeview Museum, Junior League and Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, always rising to positions of leadership in each organization.
In addition to her numerous civic activities, Joan embraced her 40-year career in farm management as president of Trenchard Farms Inc., a sixth-generation family-owned farm in Piatt County.
Joan was born March 15, 1929, the daughter of Wendell and Helen Trenchard of DeLand. Joan was grounded in her roots from rural Illinois and educated at the prestigious schools of Dana Hall (1947) in Wellesley, Mass., and Northwestern University (1951) in Evanston.
She was married (1951 to 1976) to the late Taylor French, and they had three sons, Bon French (Holly), Strawn French (Beth) and Penn French (Michelle). Joan was a devoted mother to her sons, inspiring a sense of adventure, community involvement and lifelong learning.
Joan relished learning about our world’s many cultures, having traveled to six of the world’s seven continents in her lifetime, including a two-week trip to Antarctica when she was 84 as well as journeys to Tibet, China, the Amazon River, Machu Picchu, South Africa, Iceland, Easter Island and the Galapagos Islands, among others.
In addition to her three sons, Joan is survived by seven grandchildren, Katheryn French Meagher (Charles), Taylor French, Kristen French, Will French (Chelsey), Garrett French, Hannah Klonowski and Kristyn Klonowski; and two great-grandchildren, Walter French and Delaney Johns.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Joan’s life at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Christian Church of DeLand, 335 Eastern Ave., followed immediately by a brief service at DeLand Cemetery. There will be a luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. at the Monarch Event Center, 212 S. Independence St., Monticello.