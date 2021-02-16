URBANA — Joan Gordon, 77, of Urbana passed away at 9:10 a.m. Monday (Feb. 15, 2021) at Amber Glen, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. Pastor James Lemann will officiate. Burial will be in Stearns Cemetery, Fithian. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Joan was born Sept. 3, 1943, in Danville, the daughter of Terry and Florence (Dukes) Fegett. She married Don Bensyl on Aug. 28, 1960. She then married Tony Gordon on Nov. 5, 1994. He survives.
She is also survived by her children, Don (Susan) Bensyl of Royal, Ron (Lori) Bensyl of Royal and Melinda Osterbur of Spring Hill, Tenn.; four grandchilden, Mitchell, Ryan, Kalee and Emma; four great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Dorothy Hatfield of Danville and Teri (John) Atwood of Danville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Vicki Lynn; and brother, Lawrence Wayne Fegett.
Joan was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. She retired from Illinois Power. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren's activities.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer's Association.