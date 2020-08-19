MONTICELLO — Joan D. Hammerschmidt, 89, of Monticello passed away at 11:01 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 19, 2020) at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Joan was born on Jan. 18, 1931, in Paxton, the daughter of Harry and Vera (Parsons) Hilgendorf. She married Floyd E. "Bud" Remmers on April 24, 1948, in Monticello. He passed away May 2, 1992. She married Norman Hammerschmidt on Oct. 24, 1992. He passed away Oct. 24, 2012.
Joan is survived by her daughters, Julie Wolfe of Monticello, Wendy Jent of Tuscola and Melanie Ray of Monticello; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Juanita Striegel, Peggy Cafin and Gerry Gregory, all of Monticello.
She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands and sisters, Jean Menacher and Helen Brown.
Joan was the owner/operator of Remmers Western Wear for 25 years and a farmwife. She was a member of Monticello Christian Church, and she loved fishing, carving, painting and quilting.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello, with a funeral service immediately following at 11 a.m., officiated by Pastor Duane Piercy. Interment will be held in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.