CHAMPAIGN — Joan Theresa Harshbarger, 72, of Champaign passed away at 5:57 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at her residence.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), we will be only letting in small groups at a time for Joan’s visitation and will require a mask be worn. Thank you for your understanding and patience.
A private family funeral will be held Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Pastor Jason Epperson will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Urbana.
Joan was born Nov. 17, 1948, in Urbana to parents Robert and Ethel (Thompson) McClannahan. They preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was her son, Karl Harshbarger.
On Sept. 7, 1968, she married Kenneth “Lee” Harshbarger; he passed away on Oct. 2, 2004.
She is survived by her children, Kraig (Maria) Harshbarger of Luverne, Ala., Kurt (Mindy) Harshbarger of St. Joseph and Kristina (Tracey) Pettigrew of Wilmington, N.C.; nine grandchildren; and her brother, David (Roweena) McClannahan of Eagle River, Alaska.
Joan graduated from Champaign High School and attended Eastern Illinois University. She worked at WILL Radio at the University of Illinois as a secretary for over 20 years.
Joan was the District President for the American Legion Auxiliary. She belonged to Beta Sigma Phi and to the Boy Scouts of America Arrowhead Council, where she received the Silver Beaver Award. Joan also worked with Children and Women’s Ministries.
Joan lived for her grandkids. She was their biggest cheerleader and supporter. She was so proud to watch them all grow up and would love to brag to her friends about them.
Joan loved spending time with her friends whether it was at trivia night or at her regular spot, The Esquire. She enjoyed reading, birdwatching and cozy couch time.
She spent many hours with her small group from Women’s Ministries. Joan enjoyed helping others; she would spend hours taking friends to doctor appointments and to run errands. She was a full-time caretaker and friend to all. Nothing meant more to her than helping others. Joan never met a stranger.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to everyone who has reached out to us and assisted us during this difficult time. We know you were all an integral part of her life and she loved you all dearly.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network or Little Galilee Christian Camp & Retreat Center. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.